Trump Names Robert O'Brien as New National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump has named Robert C. O'Brien as his new National Security Adviser, replacing John Bolton who was fired last week.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!," Trump said on Twitter Wednesday.

Trump had said Bolton had been a "disaster" on North Korea policy, "out of line" on Venezuela, and did not get along with important administration officials.