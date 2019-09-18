USA

Trump Names Robert O'Brien as New National Security Adviser

By VOANews
September 18, 2019 09:41 AM
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O'Brien arrives to the district court, during the second day of ASAP Rocky's trial, in Stockholm, Sweden August 1, 2019.
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O'Brien arrives to the district court, during the second day of ASAP Rocky's trial, in Stockholm, Sweden August 1, 2019.

President Donald Trump has named Robert C. O'Brien as his new National Security Adviser, replacing John Bolton who was fired last week.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!," Trump said on Twitter Wednesday.

Trump had said Bolton had been a "disaster" on North Korea policy, "out of line" on Venezuela, and did not get along with important administration officials.

Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews

1619-2019