Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe as Intelligence Chief

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday chose Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe to become US intelligence chief, seven months after questions about the congressman's credentials torpedoed a previous plan to nominate him.

If the Senate approves Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence, he would replace Richard Grenell, whose appointment two weeks ago as acting director of the agency overseeing the US intelligence community drew strong criticisms.

"John is an outstanding man of great talent!" Trump tweeted.