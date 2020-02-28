USA

Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe as Intelligence Chief

By AFP
February 28, 2020 09:10 PM
In a July 24, 2019 photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, questions Robert Mueller.
In a July 24, 2019 photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, questions Robert Mueller.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday chose Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe to become US intelligence chief, seven months after questions about the congressman's credentials torpedoed a previous plan to nominate him.

If the Senate approves Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence, he would replace Richard Grenell, whose appointment two weeks ago as acting director of the agency overseeing the US intelligence community drew strong criticisms.

"John is an outstanding man of great talent!" Trump tweeted.

Related Stories

U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attend the…
US Politics
US Ambassador to Germany Grenell Takes Charge of US Intelligence, for Now
Richard Grenell, known for his loyalty to President Donald Trump, says an announcement for a new, permanent intelligence chief is coming
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 13:28
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe as Intelligence Chief

In a July 24, 2019 photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, questions Robert Mueller.
USA

US, ASEAN Postpone March Summit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his ASEAN counterparts attend the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Bangkok, Thailand Aug. 2, 2019.
USA

Trump: Pompeo to Witness Signing of Deal with Taliban

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019.
USA

Chinese National Sentenced to Prison for Trade Secrets Theft 

PHILLIPS 66 logo, graphic element on black
Coronavirus Outbreak

Go or No Go? US Updates Travel Advisories Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A traveler wears a face mask to protect against the coronavirus, at Salgado Filho Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Feb. 27, 2020.