Trump Organization, Chief Financial Officer Expected to Face Charges 

Prosecutors in New York are expected to unseal charges Thursday against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Citing people familiar with the case who were not authorized to speak about it publicly, the Associated Press, Reuters and other news organizations reported the charges were filed under seal Wednesday with Weisselberg and the Trump Organization expected to appear in court Thursday.

The development follows a two-year investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Those familiar with the case who spoke to the news organizations said the charges were expected to be linked to allegations that Trump Organization executives received benefits from the company without properly reporting them on their tax returns.

Ronald Fischetti, an attorney who represents Trump, said Monday prosecutors said the former president would not be charged at this time.

Trump did not respond to reporters’ questions about the situation as he visited the state of Texas on Wednesday.

In a statement Monday, Trump called the investigation “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time,” and said the actions of his company “are standard practice throughout the U.S. business community, and in no way a crime.”

This report includes information from the Associated Press and Reuters.