USA

Trump Pardons US Women's Suffrage Leader Susan B. Anthony

By VOA News
August 18, 2020 02:13 PM
FILE - U.S. women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is seen next to a 1898 letter handwritten by her, at an exhibit at The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, in Buffalo, New York, Jan. 10, 2005.
FILE - U.S. women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is seen next to a 1898 letter handwritten by her, at an exhibit at The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, in Buffalo, New York, Jan. 10, 2005.

U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.
 
Speaking Tuesday at a White House event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave U.S. women the right to vote, Trump said he would sign a “full and complete pardon” for Anthony.
 
Anthony was a leading activist in the U.S. suffrage movement. She voted for the first time in 1872 in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and was arrested, tried and convicted that year for the illegal vote. Anthony never paid the $100 fine, the equivalent of over $2,000 today.
 
“She was never pardoned, did you know that?” Trump asked female leaders standing behind him. “She was never pardoned. What took so long?”  
 
He noted that Anthony helped get pardons for other women protesting their disenfranchisement, but never advocated for herself.
 
Six years after her conviction, Anthony, along with suffrage leader Elizabeth Cady Stanton, worked to introduce an amendment to Congress giving women the right to vote. When the 19th Amendment was ratified Aug. 18, 1920, it was popularly known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.
 
Trump’s pardon came a day after he announced he would pardon someone “very, very important,” clarifying that it would not be whistleblower Edward Snowden, nor his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
 
 

Related Stories

Black suffragists like Nannie Burroughs (holding a Woman’s National Baptist Convention banner) called for Black and white women to cooperate to achieve the right to vote.
USA
A Century After Gaining Right to Vote, Do Women Still Face Voter Suppression?
Black and white women formed different suffrage groups
Default Author Profile
By Deborah Block
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 02:13
Washington, DC Commemorates Women’s Suffrage Centennial
00:03:45
USA
How Washington is Celebrating 100 Years of US Women’s Suffrage
Museums in the Washington DC area are celebrating with exhibitions that tell the story of how women fought for voting rights
Default Author Profile
By Maxim Moskalkov
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 09:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

US Postal Service Head to Testify Before Senate Panel Amid Criticism

FILE - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, left, is escorted to a meeting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 5, 2020.
USA

Trump Pardons US Women's Suffrage Leader Susan B. Anthony

FILE - U.S. women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is seen next to a 1898 letter handwritten by her, at an exhibit at The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, in Buffalo, New York, Jan. 10, 2005.
USA

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Book on COVID-19 Response Out in October

In this image made from video provided by the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo signs a bill giving death benefits to…
Student Union

COVID-19 Infections Rising Among Young People on US University Campuses

Protesters march opposing in-person classes at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Aug. 17, 2020. More of the state public universities are opening for the fall term.
COVID-19 Pandemic

3 Vietnamese Suspects Arrested in Coronavirus-Related Fraud Targeting US Citizens

FILE - A police officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2020.