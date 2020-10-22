USA

Trump Posts '60 Minutes' Interview After Complaining Anchor Was Biased

By VOA News
October 22, 2020 03:46 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump appears on a cell phone during a town hall in Pennsylvania, Sept. 15, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump has released an unedited interview with “60 Minutes” anchor Lesley Stahl before its scheduled Sunday broadcast after complaining she was biased against him.
 
The footage Trump posted on Facebook Thursday shows him becoming increasingly irritated as Stahl questioned him on a number of topics, including his handling of the coronavirus crisis, the “Obamacare” replacement plan he has long touted but failed to produce and his apparent loss of support among suburban women.
 
“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,” Trump wrote in a tweet that included a link to the 38-minute video clip.
 
Trump attacked the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden throughout the interview and denounced the mainstream media for not reporting unsubstantiated allegations that have been published by the New York Post, a tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.
 
As Trump continued to make unfounded allegations against Biden and former President Barack Obama, Stahl explained that “This is ’60 Minutes,’ and we can’t put on things we can’t verify.”
 
As Stahl noted that Trump was repeatedly offering attacks, Trump said, “It’s defense against attacks” and added, “I’m defending myself, and I’m defending the institute of the presidency.”
 
As Stahl asked Trump at the beginning of the interview if he was “ready for some tough questions,” a tense Trump seemed to become more irritable.
 
At the end of the video, Trump said, “Are you ready for tough questions. That’s no way to talk. That’s no way to talk.”
 
He later told Stahl, “You’re so negative,” and eventually ended the interview. Trump also refused to appear on camera with Vice President Mike Pence as planned.
 
The video released by Trump was filmed by White House staffers. CBS News said Trump’s aides had promised to use the clip “for archival purposes only.”
 
CBS News described the White House decision to release the video “unprecedented” and noted the interview would be broadcast on Sunday as scheduled.
 
“The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades,” the network said in a statement.

 

