USA

Trump, Putin Issue Rare Joint Statement Promoting Cooperation

By Reuters
April 25, 2020 04:37 PM
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, issued a rare joint statement Saturday commemorating a 1945 World War II link-up of U.S. and Soviet troops on their way to defeat Nazi Germany as an example of how their countries can cooperate.

The statement by Trump and Putin came amid deep strains in U.S.-Russian ties over a raft of issues, from arms control and Russia’s intervention in Ukraine and Syria to U.S. charges that Russia has spread disinformation about the novel coronavirus pandemic and interfered in U.S. election campaigns.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the decision to issue the statement sparked debate within the Trump administration, with some officials worried it could undercut stern U.S. messages to Moscow.

The joint statement marked the anniversary of the April 25, 1945, meeting on a bridge over the Elbe River in Germany of Soviet soldiers advancing from the east and American troops moving from the West.

“This event heralded the decisive defeat of the Nazi regime,” the statement said. “The ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause.”

Last Elbe statement in 2010

The Journal said the last joint statement marking the Elbe River bridge link-up was issued in 2010, when the Obama administration was seeking improved relations with Moscow.

Trump had hoped to travel to Moscow to mark the anniversary. He has been complimentary of Putin, promoted cooperation with Moscow and said he believed the Russian leader’s denials of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Senior administration officials and lawmakers, in contrast, have been fiercely critical of Russia, with relations between the nuclear-armed nations at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War.

The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday issued a bipartisan report concurring with a 2017 U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia pursued an influence campaign of misinformation and cyber hacking aimed at swinging the vote to Trump over his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

U.S. intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Moscow is meddling in the 2020 presidential election campaign, which Russia denies.

Related Stories

Workers place a container with spent highly-enriched uranium on a truck at a nuclear research facility in Kiev March 24, 2012…
USA
Trump Officials Eye Blocking Uranium From Russia, China to Help US Industry
The recommendations include detailed plans for setting up a government stockpile of uranium sourced from domestic miners
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 15:03
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 17, 2017 and U.S. President Donald Trump seen at a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017, as seen in this combination photo.
US Politics
No Hoax: Bipartisan Probe Says US Intelligence Made Right Call on Russian Election Meddling
A newly issued bipartisan report says the top US intelligence agencies made the right call when they traced the plot back to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 21:03
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

FBI Investigates Fire That Damaged Missouri Islamic Center

FBI logo over map of United States of America (screen shot from website)
USA

Trump, Putin Issue Rare Joint Statement Promoting Cooperation

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

US Cuts to Thailand's Free-Trade Benefits Take Effect

FILE - Traders are seen in front of a screen with mostly red trading figures, at Thailand's Stock Exchange, in Bangkok, March 13, 2020.
Immigration

US Judge Orders Release of Migrant Children Detained During COVID Pandemic

FILE - Detained migrant children from Central America line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, Feb. 19, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Recovered Patients With Antibodies Not Immune to Coronavirus, WHO Warns

Workers of a funeral home company pull the coffin of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the cemetery near Cuneo, northwestern Italy, April 24, 2020.