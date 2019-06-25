Trump Ratchets Up Verbal Attacks on Iran

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up his threats against Iran on Tuesday, saying that an attack by Tehran on "anything American" would "be met with great and overwhelming force."

The U.S. leader said that in some instances,"overwhelming will mean obliteration."

He dismissed as "very ignorant and insulting" Iran's statement hours earlier saying it was ending the possibility of diplomatic talks with the U.S. after Trump on Monday stiffened economic sanctions against Tehran, specifically targeting the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump said Iran's statement "only shows they do not understand reality."

He said, "Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words 'nice' or 'compassion,' they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone."

Trump said "the wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else." He said the U.S. "has not forgotten" Iran’s use of explosives to kill 2,000 Americans," although it was not immediately clear what attacks he was referring to.

Trump also cast aspersions on two U.S. political figures, saying, "No more John Kerry & Obama!" again rejecting the international pact negotiated by former Secretary of State Kerry and former President Barack Obama to restrain Iran's nuclear weapons development. Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement last year and reimposed sanctions aimed at debilitating Iran's economy in an effort to force it to engage in one-on-one nuclear negotiations with the U.S.

Before Trump leveled his attacks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the new sanctions "outrageous and idiotic" and described the U.S. overtures for diplomatic discussions as disingenuous.

The U.S. says it could also add sanctions targeting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, but Rouhani, in a televised address, said, "You sanction the foreign minister simultaneously with a request for talks?"

Trump has called the new sanctions order a "strong and proportionate" American response to Tehran's shoot-down last week of an unmanned U.S. drone, which Washington says occurred in international airspace near the Strait of Hormuz and Iran claims occurred over its airspace.

The U.S. leader said he imposed the sanctions because of a series of "belligerent acts" carried out by Iran, which U.S. officials say include Iran's targeting of Norwegian and Japanese ships traversing the Strait of Hormuz with mine explosions days before the attack on the drone.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Tuesday during a visit to Jerusalem that Trump "has held the door open to real negotiations," and that Iran has responded with what he called "deafening silence."

Iran has repeatedly denied it was working to develop nuclear weapons, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog charged with monitoring the 2015 agreement has certified Iran is in compliance with the terms of the deal.

As the Trump administration has increased its pressure on Iran in recent months, and as Iran has complained that the other signatories to the nuclear deal have not done enough to help it maneuver around the U.S. sanctions, Iranian officials have pledged to stop abiding by some certain restrictions it had agreed to such as the amount of highly enriched uranium it can have.

"We'd love to be able to negotiate a deal," Trump said Monday.

But he declared, "Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon," adding, "They sponsor terrorism like no one's seen before."

He said, "I look forward to the day when sanctions can be lifted and Iran can be a peace-loving nation. The people of Iran are great people."