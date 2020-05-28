USA

Trump Renews Promise to Withdraw US Troops from Afghanistan

By Ayaz Gul
May 28, 2020 12:54 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House, Tuesday, May 26,…
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 26, 2020, in Washington.

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - President Donald Trump has renewed his resolve to “bring our soldiers back home” from Afghanistan, publicly questioning again the goal of the current U.S. military mission to the war-torn country.

Trump reiterated his intention amid reports that the ongoing U.S. troop drawdown in Afghanistan “is well ahead of schedule” outlined in a landmark peace-building pact the United States signed with the Taliban in late February to end the nearly 19-year-old Afghan war.

“We are acting as a police force, not the fighting force that we are, in Afghanistan,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. After 19 years, it was time for Afghan authorities to police their own country, he wrote.

“Bring our soldiers back home but closely watch what is going on and strike with a thunder like never before, if necessary!” Trump added.

Under the Feb. 29 U.S.-Taliban agreement, Washington has committed to reduce its military footprint in Afghanistan from about 13,000 to 8,600 by mid-July before withdrawing all troops, along with several thousand partners in a NATO-led non-combatant mission by mid-2021.

The drawdown started within days of the signing of the agreement in Qatar, and U.S. military officials say the process has since been on track.

In return, the Taliban is committed to preventing terrorist groups from using Afghanistan for international terrorism. It has also promised to reduce battlefield violence and engage in a political reconciliation process with other Afghan stakeholders to negotiate a permanent cease-fire and power-sharing arrangement in post-war Afghanistan.  

Related Stories

In this Feb. 20, 2019 photo, an Afghan boy walks past the Jawadia Shiite mosque that was targeted by by Islamic State gunmen…
South & Central Asia
From Suicidal to Hopeful in Afghanistan 
Decades of war, conflict and lack of resources has made mental health one of the most pressing issues in Afghanistan
Default Author Profile
By Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 09:32
Men attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 24, 2020. The Taliban and Afghanistan's…
Middle East
Qatar, Others Encourage Further Steps for Peace in Afghanistan  
Five nations welcome Eid cease-fire  
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 08:27
UN, Afghans Concerned Over Increase in Violence in Afghanistan
00:01:36
Extremism Watch
UN, Afghans Concerned Over Increase in Violence in Afghanistan
US special representative for Afghanistan in region to press Taliban, Afghan government to begin negotiations
Default Author Profile
By Rahim Gul Sarwan
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 22:23
US: Islamic State Behind Attacks on Mothers, Newborns in Afghanistan
00:02:02
South & Central Asia
US: Islamic State Behind Attacks on Mothers, Newborns in Afghanistan
The U.S. government says it believes the Islamic State terrorist group was behind this week’s attacks on a maternity ward in Afghanistan, but one lawmaker tells VOA he does not believe the Taliban when they deny any involvement
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 00:38
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Pandemic Complicates Battle for US Senate Control 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA

Trump Renews Promise to Withdraw US Troops from Afghanistan

The Afghan mountains are reflected in the visor of a US Army Airborne CH-47 Chinook window gunner
USA

US Coast Guard Seizes Half Ton of Cocaine near Puerto Rico

A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is…
USA

In Minnesota, a 2nd Night of Angry Protests Over Death of Black Man in Police Custody

TOPSHOT - A protester wearing a facemask holds up his hands during a demonstration over the killing of George Floyd by a…
USA

Tropical Storm Bertha Makes Brief but Messy Visit to South Carolina

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:40 UTC and provided by THE National Oceanic and Atmospheric…