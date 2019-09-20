USA

Trump Renews Threat to Dump IS Fighters at Europe's Border

By Jeff Seldin
September 20, 2019 06:07 PM
Men, who the Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters, walk as they are taken prisoners after SDF advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
FILE - Men who the Syrian Democratic Forces claimed were Islamic State fighters walk as they are taken prisoner after SDF advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, May 31, 2016.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday renewed threats to dump captured Islamic State fighters on Europe's doorstep if countries there continue to refuse to take back all their foreign fighters. 
 
Trump said he was continuing with plans to draw down forces in Syria, saying the U.S. had done the world a big favor by eliminating the terror group's self-declared caliphate and that it was time for other countries to step up. 
 
"We're asking them to take back these prisoners of war," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office at the White House. 
 
"They've refused," he added. "And at some point I'm going to have to say, 'I'm sorry, but you're either taking them back or we're going to let them go at your border.' " 
 
This is not the first time Trump has chastised Washington's European allies over the issue of IS foreign fighters. 
 
In February, after tweeting that the IS caliphate was "ready to fall," the president took allies to task over their reluctance to repatriate the captured fighters:

According to the latest U.S. estimates, the coalition-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are still holding more than 2,000 foreign fighters in makeshift prisons in northeastern Syria, along with thousands other IS fighters from Syria and Iraq. 
 
U.S. and SDF officials have warned that attempted jailbreaks have become common, as many of the facilities, designed to serve as temporary prisons, have been pushed to their limits. 
 
"This is not sustainable," Chris Maier, director of the Pentagon's Defeat IS Task Force, told reporters Wednesday at the Pentagon. "There are not prisons controlled by forces in northeast Syria that can house 10,000 ISIS fighters." 

But despite repeated calls by the U.S. and by the political wing of the SDF for countries to repatriate citizens and residents who left to fight for the terror group, the number of prisoners has remained fairly steady. 
 
"We ask for their countries to get them back. Nobody responds," Sinam Mohammed, the U.S. representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), said last week. 
 
Cuban facility

Some U.S. officials and lawmakers have floated the idea that some of the IS fighters could be moved to a facility like the one in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, built after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to hold terrorists and fighters aligned with al-Qaida. 
 
But Trump on Friday rejected the idea. 
 
"The United States is not going to have thousands and thousands of people that we have captured stationed at Guantanamo Bay, held captive at Guantanamo Bay, for the next 50 years, and us spending billions and billions of dollars," he said. 
 
"They can try them, do whatever they want," the president said of the European countries. "If they don't take them back, we'll probably put them at the border and then they'll have to capture them again." 

Related Stories

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton addresses Parliament House in Canberra, July 24, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Foreign Fighters Law Approved in Australia
Government says new laws will prevent carnage in country, but experts say exclusion measures will apply mostly to women and children, and will increase risk of radicalization
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 07/28/2019 - 08:50
FILE - Women walk through al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 1, 2019.
Middle East
ICRC: Families of Foreign Fighters in Syria Should be Repatriated
Hundreds of thousands of people in Al Hol and the surrounding area are being kept in a legal limbo
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 07/07/2019 - 09:35
In the final weeks IS held a camp near Baghuz, Syria thousands of people evacuated the area, far more than any militaries or aid groups expected, pictured near Baghuz on March 10, 2019.
Middle East
In Syria, Iraq, Foreign Fighters Lurk in Shadows
This is part four of a four-part series.By late February and early March, it had become a common scene on the far outskirts of the northeastern Syrian town of Baghuz: evacuees from the Islamic State terror group's final scrap of territory huddled on the desert floor, empty water bottles littering the ground as they waited to be vetted and taken to a displaced persons camp.Only something had changed. These huddled masses were no longer civilians trapped by the…
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Sat, 05/11/2019 - 04:50
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 21, 2019.
Middle East
IS Foreign Fighters Dispersing Via Loosely Aligned Networks 
This is part three of a four-part series.It was Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, and the joy and serenity filling the country's churches were about to be shattered by a series of suicide bombings soon to be claimed by the Islamic State terror group.Until that point, few counterterror officials or analysts had raised concerns about IS in Sri Lanka. Unlike other parts of the world where IS had established provinces, like in Afghanistan, Libya or the Philippines, there…
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 05/10/2019 - 02:00
Jeff Seldin
Written By
Jeff Seldin
VOA News Reporter

1619-2019