USA

Trump Rewards Allies Nunes, Jordan with Medal of Freedom

By Associated Press
January 04, 2021 11:19 AM
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., leaves after speaking with reporters outside the White House in Washington, March 22, 2017, following a meeting with President Donald Trump.
FILE - Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif leaves after speaking with reporters outside White House in Washington.

TOKYO/WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is set to present one of the nation's highest civilian honors to two of his most outspoken congressional allies, California Rep. Devin Nunes and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, as he looks to reward loyalists with just over two weeks left in his term.

A White House official confirmed that Trump would present Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday. The former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has been an ardent backer of Trump's during probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the president's 2019 impeachment by the Democratic-led House.

The award, established by President John F. Kennedy, is meant to recognize those who have made an "especially meritorious contribution" to national security, world peace or "cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

The award comes as Trump has been rewarding supporters with the perks and prestige that come with serving on a host of federal advisory boards and commissions before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

Rep Jim Jordan, D-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Capitol Hill, July 29, 2020, in Washington.
FILE - Rep Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Capitol Hill, July 29, 2020, in Washington.

Jordan, one of the GOP leaders in trying to undermine confidence in the results of the 2020 presidential election, is expected to receive the award next week. Trump's intent to present the award to the lawmakers was first reported by The Washington Post.

Related Stories

Former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, kisses Miriam Adelson's hand at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Miriam Adelson is a doctor, philanthropist and humanitarian, but is perhaps best known as the wife of Sheldon Adelson, a Las Vegas casi
USA
Trump to Award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Donor’s Wife
Miriam Adelson is a doctor, philanthropist and humanitarian, but is perhaps best known as the wife of Sheldon Adelson, a Las Vegas casino magnate considered one of the nation’s most powerful Republican donors. She gets to add a new title Friday when President Donald Trump honors her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.Miriam Adelson is among seven people Trump is recognizing with the medal, the highest honor America can give a civilian.   The other…
Bruce Springsteen performs during The River Tour at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2016.
Arts & Culture
US Presidential Medal of Freedom Goes to Legends of Sports, Screen, Science and Music 
Twenty-one extraordinary Americans, legends in their professions, have been chosen to receive the top U.S. civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.The nation’s highest civilian honor is “a tribute to the idea that all of us, no matter where we come from, have the opportunity to change this country for the better,…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 08:40 PM
Musician Stevie Wonder celebrates as President Barack Obama awards him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a White House ceremony, Nov. 24, 2014.
USA
19 Americans Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Highest civilian honor goes to activists, public servants and artists such as musician Stevie Wonder
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/24/2014 - 05:03 PM
President Barack Obama presents Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 12, 2017.
USA
Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called "the finest vice president we have ever seen.''   The vice president winced in shock as Obama announced he was conferring the nation's highest civil honor on his right-hand-man for eight years. Biden turned away from the cameras, wiped away some tears, then stood stoically…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Rewards Allies Nunes, Jordan with Medal of Freedom

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., leaves after speaking with reporters outside the White House in Washington, March 22, 2017, following a meeting with President Donald Trump.
2020 USA Votes

Trump, Biden Campaign in Crucial Georgia On Eve of Senate Runoff Elections

FILE PHOTO: Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock at a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta and Jon Ossoff
USA

Warning to Trump by 10 Former Pentagon Chiefs

FILE - The Pentagon in Washington.
2020 USA Votes

AP Fact Check: Trump's Claims of Fake Georgia Votes are Unfounded

FILE - In this June 27, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump talks on the telephone in the Oval Office of the White House.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Inauguration Will Have Virtual Nationwide Parade

FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden watches during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.