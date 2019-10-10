Trump Says Accidents Happen in Diplomat Wife Accident

LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump says he's planning to get involved in the case of an American diplomat's wife who left the U.K. after she was involved in a fatal wrong-way crash.



Trump on Wednesday called what happened "a terrible accident" and said his administration would seek to speak with the driver ``and see what we can come up with.''



British police say the 42-year-old woman is a suspect in an Aug. 27 collision between a car and a motorcycle near RAF Croughton, a British military base in England used by the U.S. Air Force. The 19-year-old motorcyclist, Harry Dunn, was killed.



Trump says: "The woman was driving on the wrong side of the road. And that can happen."



The woman's name hasn't been officially released.