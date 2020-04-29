USA

Trump says China Wants Him to Lose Reelection Bid

By Reuters
April 29, 2020 09:42 PM
President Donald Trump speaks about reopening the country, during a roundtable with industry executives in the State Dinning Room of the White House on April 29, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his reelection bid in November.

In an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for China over the virus. "I can do a lot," he said.

Trump has been heaping blame on China for a global pandemic that has killed at least 60,000 people in the United States according to a Reuters tally and thrown the U.S. economy into a deep recession, jeopardizing his hopes for another four-year term.

The Republican president, often accused of not acting early enough to prepare the United States for the spread of the virus, said he believed China should have been more active in letting the world know about the coronavirus much sooner.

Asked whether he was considering the use of tariffs or even debt write-offs for China, Trump would not offer specifics.

"There are many things I can do," he said. "We're looking for what happened."

"China will do anything they can to have me lose this race," said Trump. He said he believes Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the race to ease the pressure Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues.

Trump went on to say during the interview Wednesday that he does not believe opinion polls that show Biden leading in the 2020 race for the White House.

He said he did not expect the election to be a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and added he was surprised the former vice president was doing well.

"I don't believe the polls," Trump said. "I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put a man in who's incompetent."

Finally, Trump also said South Korea has agreed to pay the United States more money for a defense cooperation agreement but would not be drawn out on how much. 

