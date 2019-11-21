USA

Trump Says He Asked Apple's Cook to Look Into Helping Build 5G in US

By Reuters
November 21, 2019 08:39 AM
Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump speak during a tour of an Apple manufacturing plant, Nov. 20, 2019, in Austin.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump speak during a tour of an Apple manufacturing plant, Nov. 20, 2019, in Austin.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday morning he had asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to look into helping develop telecommunications infrastructure for speedy 5G wireless networks.

During his visit to a Texas plant on Wednesday, Trump met with Cook and asked "to see if he could get Apple involved in
building 5G in the U.S. They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!" Trump wrote in a tweet.
 

Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Says He Asked Apple's Cook to Look Into Helping Build 5G in US

Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump speak during a tour of an Apple manufacturing plant, Nov. 20, 2019, in Austin.
Impeachment Inquiry

Ex-White House Adviser to Urge Lawmakers to Reject False Urkaine Narrative

FILE - Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council
USA

US Denies Plans to Pull Some Troops from South Korea

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (L) shakes hands with South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (R) for the media prior to…
Impeachment Inquiry

Ex-White House Adviser, Diplomat to Testify in Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 21, 2019
US Politics

Democratic Debates: Comments by Each Candidate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (C) speaks as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L), South Bend, Indiana…