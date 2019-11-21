Trump Says He Asked Apple's Cook to Look Into Helping Build 5G in US

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday morning he had asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to look into helping develop telecommunications infrastructure for speedy 5G wireless networks.

During my visit yesterday to Austin, Texas, for the startup of the new Mac Pro, & the discussion of a new one $billion campus, also in Texas, I asked Tim Cook to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S. They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

