USA

Trump Says He Could Meet with Iranian President Rouhani

By Reuters
September 9, 2019 07:12 PM
Photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency shows President Hassan Rouhani attending a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the country's senior diplomats in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 6, 2019.
Photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency shows President Hassan Rouhani attending a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the country's senior diplomats in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 6, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that he had no problem with such an encounter.

"It could happen. It could happen. No problem with me," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump has stepped up sanctions against Iran since he withdrew from a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six world powers, saying the agreement left open a path for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and did not address what the United States calls Iran's malign activities in the region.

Rouhani has said Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, would not talk to the United States until Washington lifted the sanctions it has reimposed on Tehran after pulling out of the nuclear deal.

"Iran should straighten out because frankly they are in a very bad position right now," Trump said.

Last week Trump said a meeting with Rouhani was possible at the U.N. General Assembly in New York later in September.

"Sure, anything's possible. They would like to be able to solve their problem," Trump told White House reporters on Wednesday, referring to inflation in Iran. "We could solve it in 24 hours."

Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, said last week more sanctions against Iran were coming and the United States was committed to its campaign of "maximum pressure."

Rouhani told an open session of the Iranian parliament on Thursday: "No decision has ever been taken to hold talks with the U.S. and there has been a lot of offers for talks but our answer will always be negative."

"If America lifts all the sanctions then, like before, it can join multilateral talks between Tehran and parties to the 2015 deal," Rouhani added.

Related Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at the foreign ministry in Jerusalem, Sept. 9, 2019.
Middle East
Israel Reveals Alleged Iranian Nuclear Site as It Seeks More Pressure on Tehran
In a televised Monday presentation, Israeli PM Netanyahu showed satellite images of what he said was a secret Iranian nuclear weapons development site in central region of Abadeh; Iran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 12:52
Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Cornel Feruta from Romania waits for the start of the IAEA board of governors meeting at the International Center in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Middle East
UN Confirms Iran Installing New Centrifuges
The step is the latest Iran has taken against the 2015 international agreement regarding its nuclear program
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 07:15
In this undated photo obtained from the Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, a rocket dubbed, 'Pishgam,' or 'Pioneer' is seen ahead of a space launch at an undisclosed location in Iran.
USA
US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Space Agencies
New sanctions affect the Iran Space Agency, the Iran Space Research Center, and the Aeronautics Research Institute
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 15:47
Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei speaks in his regular news briefing, July 22, 2019.
Middle East
Iran Pledges 'Strong Step' Back From Nuclear Deal Unless Europe Helps
In the face of US sanctions, Iran wants ways to sell its oil
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 07:55
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019