USA

Trump Says He Did Nothing Wrong in Call with Ukrainian Leader

By VOA News
September 22, 2019 10:36 AM
President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's questions as he departs to Texas from the White House, Washington, D.C., Sept.22, 2019.
President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's questions as he departs to Texas from the White House, Washington, D.C., Sept.22, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he did nothing wrong in a telephone conversation with the new president of Ukraine amid news report that Trump allegedly urged him to investigate the son of former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters, Trump described his phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky as "absolutely perfect."

"The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place. It was largely the fact that we don't want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine," Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to newly elected Ukrainian parliament deputies during parliament session in Kyiv, Aug. 29, 2019.

According to news reports, Trump urged Zelensky about eight times during their conversation to investigate Biden's son. Sources were quoted saying Trump's intent was to get Zelensky to collaborate with Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani on an investigation that could undermine Biden.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Saturday denied Trump had pressured Zelensky during the call, telling the media outlet Hromadski that Ukraine would not take sides in U.S. politics even if the country was in a position to do so.

Trump and Guiliani have pushed for an investigation of the Bidens for weeks, following news reports this year that explored whether a Ukrainian energy company tried to secure influence in the U.S. by employing Biden's younger son, Hunter.

Democrats are condemning what they perceive as a concerted effort to damage Biden, who has been thrust into the middle of an unidentified whistleblower's complaint against Trump. Biden is currently the leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Trump administration has blocked procedures under which the whistleblower complaint would have normally been forwarded by the U.S. intelligence community to members of the Democrat-controlled Congress, keeping its contents secret.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a Beau Biden Foundation hat while speaking at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 21, 2019.

Biden said late Friday that if the reports are accurate, "then there is truly no bottom to President Trump's willingness to abuse his power and abase our country." Biden also called on Trump to disclose the transcript of his conversation with Zelensky so "the American people can judge for themselves."

When asked about releasing the transcript,  Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC News that  "those are private conversations between world leaders and it wouldn't be appropriate to do so except in the most extreme circumstances."

The intelligence community inspector general has described the whistleblower's August 12 complaint as "serious" and "urgent," conditions that would normally require him to forward the complaint to Congress. Trump has characterized the complaint as "just another political hack job."

 

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sept. 16, 2019.
USA
Trump Denies Pressuring Ukraine to Probe Company Linked to Biden's Son
Democrats accuse Trump of seeking foreign help to dampen senior Biden's presidential aspirations
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 14:06
FILE - In this combination of photos, former vice president Joe Biden speaks in Collier, Pennsylvania, March 6, 2018, and President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 20, 2018.
US Politics
Q&A: Trump, Ukraine and the Whistleblower
Trump's interest in getting dirt from abroad on prospective Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden has been hiding in plain sight for months
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 20:19
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US Politics
Source: Trump, in Call, Urged Ukraine to Investigate Biden's Son 
Democrats condemn what they see as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of a whistleblower complaint against Trump
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 14:30
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019