Trump Says He Sent North Korean Leader ‘Very Friendly Letter’

By VOA News
June 24, 2019 01:55 PM
From left, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S. President Donald Trump says the letter he sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a “very friendly” response to a letter he received from Kim earlier this month wishing him a happy birthday.

Trump told reporters at the White House Monday that Kim “actually sent me birthday wishes and it was a friendly letter." Trump turned 73 on June 14.

The comments come a day after North Korean state media quoted Kim as saying he had received a letter of "excellent content" from Trump.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement overnight that "correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing."

The exchange of letters comes as talks between the United States and North Korea remain stalled over North Korea’s nuclear program. The two countries ended their second summit in February without an agreement on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

Despite the stalemate, Trump has continued to maintain that he has a good relationship with Kim.

Trump leaves on Wednesday for a trip to Asia that will include a stop in South Korea.

