USA

Trump Says He’s 'Glad' Kim Jong Un 'Is Back, and Well'

By Agence France-Presse
May 02, 2020 06:45 PM
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was "glad" about the reappearance of Kim Jong Un and that the North Korean leader was apparently healthy.

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump tweeted, following Kim's first public appearance in nearly three weeks after intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly dead.

North Korean state television showed Kim walking, smiling broadly and smoking a cigarette at what the North said was the opening of a fertilizer factory on Friday in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.

Rumors about Kim's health have been swirling since his conspicuous no-show at April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather, North Korean founder Kim Il Sung — the most important day in the country's political calendar.

His absence triggered a series of fevered rumors and unconfirmed reports over his condition.

Kim's disappearance from public view came as Pyongyang's talks with Washington over the North's nuclear arsenal are at a standstill, despite three meetings between Kim and Trump.

If Kim had been incapacitated or dead, it would have increased uncertainty over the process.

Trump had downplayed reports of Kim's poor health and possible demise.

Related Stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in…
East Asia Pacific
He’s Back: Kim Jong Un Reappears — at Fertilizer Plant 
Kim’s absence had sparked global rumors about his health 
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 17:50
FILE - Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. Analysts see her as a possible successor to her brother if he were to become incapacitated or die.
East Asia Pacific
Kim Jong Un’s Sister Seen as Likely Successor
Kim Yo Jong has been quite visible around Kim Jong Un in the past two years, including during high-profile meetings between leaders of the U.S. and North Korea
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 17:56
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects an air defense unit in western area, North Korea.
East Asia Pacific
Rampant Rumors But Few Facts About Kim Jong Un’s Health  
Experts stress caution amid Kim’s absence 
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 07:00
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

