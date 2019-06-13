Trump Says Neither Iran nor US Ready to Make a Deal

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he appreciated the recent visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran to meet leaders, but that he believed it is "too soon to even think about" the United States making a deal with Tehran.
"They are not ready, and neither are we!" Trump said in a tweet.
