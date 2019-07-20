USA

Trump Says Swedish PM Assured Him of Fair Treatment for US Rapper

July 20, 2019 02:42 PM
FILE - A$AP Rocky arrives at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven had assured him American citizen and rapper A$AP Rocky would be treated fairly. 
 
Trump said he assured Lofven that Rocky was not a flight risk and personally vouched for his bail. 
 
Swedish prosecutors on Friday extended Rocky's detention by six days amid their investigation into a street fight in Stockholm. 

