USA

Trump Says Trade Deal With China to be Signed 'Very Shortly'

By Reuters
December 22, 2019 03:08 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Dec. 21, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Dec. 21, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. - President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States and China would “very shortly” sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.

“We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly,” Trump said at a Turning Point USA event in Florida.

The Phase One deal was announced earlier this month as part of a bid to end the months-long tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s two largest economies, which has roiled markets and hit global growth.

Under the deal, the United States would agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week the pact would be signed in early January, saying that the deal had already been translated and was just undergoing a technical “scrub.”

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention…
USA
Trump Says Trade Deal With China to Be Signed 'Very Shortly' 
Phase One deal was announced this month as part of a bid to end monthslong tit-for-tat trade war
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 18:59
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Says Trade Deal With China to be Signed 'Very Shortly'

President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Dec. 21, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
East Asia Pacific

North Korean's Kim Holds Military Meeting as Tension Rises Under Looming Deadline

A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his county long-range rocket launch…
USA

Diplomat: US Must 'Engage' to Seek Change From N. Korea

The State Department building in Washington, DC (file photo)
USA

Trump Says Trade Deal With China to Be Signed 'Very Shortly' 

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention…
USA

Pompeo Slams Russia, China for Opposing Syrian Aid Resolution

A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, Syria April 10, 2019…