USA

Trump Signs Bill to Replenish September 11 Victims Fund

By VOA News
July 29, 2019 01:10 PM
President Donald Trump is surrounded by first responders after signing H.R. 1327, an act ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, in Washington, July 29, 2019.
U.S. President Donald Trump Monday signed a bipartisan bill to ensure that a Victim Compensation Fund related to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 never runs out of money.

"Our nation owes each of you a profound debt that no words or deeds will ever repay. But we can and we will keep our nation's promise to you," the president said in the White House Rose Garden, flanked by first responders.

The president called the first responders "true American warriors."

The $7.4 billion fund had been running low, with benefits slashed severely.

The legislation signed Monday extends the fund through 2092, essentially providing for first responders for the rest of their lives.

Comedian and former host of The Daily Show, John Stewart, had lobbied Congress for the bill's passage, publicly feuding with Senator Rand Paul in the process.

On Tuesday, the vote passed the Senate 97-2.  Paul and Senator Mike Lee from Utah voted against the bill.

Since 9/11, more than 40,000 people have applied to the fund.

