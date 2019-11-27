USA

Trump Signs Bills Backing Pro-democracy Protesters in Hong Kong

By VOA News
November 27, 2019 07:21 PM
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed two separate bills backing pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, despite a trade deal in the balance and threats from Beijing.

The House and Senate passed both bills last week nearly unanimously.

One law requires the State Department to certify annually that China allows Hong Kong enough autonomy to guarantee its favorable trading status. It threatens sanctions on Chinese officials who do not.

The second bill bans the export of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and other non-lethal ammunition to Hong Kong police.

Beijing has threatened unspecified countermeasures if Trump signed the bills, saying the U.S. is interfering in China's internal affairs.

"The negative consequences will boomerang on itself," China warned.

But Trump, appearing on Fox News late Tuesday, called Chinese President Xi Jinping "a friend of mine. He's an incredible guy."

"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China and the people of Hong Kong," Trump said in a later statement. "They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences, leading to long-term peace and prosperity for all."

Trump had twice called the large street protests in Hong Kong "riots" — a word the protesters say plays into the hands of Chinese authorities.

But Trump took credit for thwarting Beijing's threat to send in 1 million soldiers to put down the marches by saying such a move would have a "tremendous negative impact" on trade talks.

Protests erupted in Hong Kong in June over the local government's plans to allow some criminal suspects to be extradited to the Chinese mainland.

Hong Kong withdrew the bill in September, but the street protests have continued, with the demonstrators fearing Beijing is preparing to water down Hong Kong's democracy and autonomy, nearly 30 years before the ex-British colony's "special status" expires

Some of the protests have turned violent, with marchers throwing gasoline bombs at police, who have responded with live gunfire.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump signs an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington.
USA
Trump: He and China's Xi Want Things to 'Go Well' in Hong Kong
US president has been non-committal about whether he would sign Hong Kong pro-democracy bills as he tries to close deal with China to end 16-month trade war
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 17:01
FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives for a press conference in Hong Kong, Nov. 19, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Leader to 'Seriously Reflect' on Election Results After Landslide Pro-Democracy Win
Statement by Carrie Lam comes after Hong Kong voters deliver a massive rebuke to Beijing
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 15:18
FILE - President Donald Trump is seen holding documents in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Oct. 11, 2019.
USA
Trump Non-Committal About Signing Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Bills
US president seen as torn between supporting human rights and gaining a trade deal with China
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/23/2019 - 07:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Signs Bills Backing Pro-democracy Protesters in Hong Kong

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
USA

Three More Navy SEALs Spared Review After Trump's Intervention   

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 21, 2019 Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher walks into military court in…
USA

Brutal Storms Wreak Havoc Across US on Holiday Eve

In this photo provided by Caltrans, are cars and trucks in stopped traffic on Interstate 5 near Dunsmuir, Calif., Wednesday,…
USA

Ruckelshaus, Who Defied Nixon in Watergate Firing, Dies

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator William Ruckelshaus appears in an undated photo. Ruckelshaus was sworn in as the…
East Asia Pacific

US Teen's TikTok Video on Xinjiang Goes Viral

Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken Nov. 27, 2019.