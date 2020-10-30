USA

Trump Suspends Duty-free Access for $817 Million in Thai Imports

By Reuters
October 30, 2020 08:46 PM
Thailand map
Thailand

WASHINGTON - Thailand's duty-free privileges for some $817 million in exports to the United States will be revoked starting Dec. 30, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday, citing a lack of progress in opening the Thai market to U.S. pork products.

The suspension of the Generalized System of Preferences access follows a suspension earlier this year on about $1.3 billion worth imports from Thailand, which once had such privileges for about $4.4 billion in exports to the United States.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said the list of products includes auto parts, electrical products, dried produce, tools and aluminum kitchenware.

Trump's letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the move, released by the White House, follows more than two years of negotiations with Thailand over issues ranging from access to Thailand's markets for U.S. goods and inadequate labor rights in the country.

"I have determined that Thailand has not assured the United States that Thailand will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets," Trump wrote to Pelosi.

GSP is a 1970s-era program of U.S. trade preferences for developing economies aimed at improving workers' rights and market access.

USTR also announced that it had closed other GSP eligibility reviews with no loss of benefits for Georgia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan. It also said new GSP reviews were opened for Eritrea based on concerns about workers' rights.

Related Stories

Thai Drag Queens Protest
00:00:55
Quick Takes
Drag Queens Join Thailand Protest Demanding PM Resignation
A group of drag queens raise their three fingers in solidarity with the protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, October 25.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 10/25/2020 - 03:01 PM
Pro-democracy demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
East Asia Pacific
Protests Persist in Thailand Ahead of Special Parliamentary Session 
Protesters marched Sunday after the embattled prime minister ignored a 'deadline' from the movement to resign 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 10/25/2020 - 02:34 PM
Protesters walk along a road during an anti-government rally at the Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 17, 2020, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning mass gatherings.
East Asia Pacific
Thousands in Thailand Continue Protests in Defiance of Crackdown
Protesters seek ouster of prime minister and monarchy reform despite aggressive police tactics and state of emergency
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:00 PM
A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during an anti-government rally in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 15, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Protesters Defy State of Emergency With Massive Anti-Government Rally
Demonstrators demand prime minister’s resignation and reform of monarchy 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:56 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Suspends Duty-free Access for $817 Million in Thai Imports

Thailand map
2020 USA Votes

US: Iranian Hackers Behind Threatening Emails Accessed Voter Data

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/22/20 Threatening emails have been received by Democratic voters insiting they vote for…
USA

Illinois Judge OKs Protest Shooting Suspect’s Extradition to Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan,…
2020 USA Votes

Court Rejects Appeal Seeking Gun Ban Outside Michigan Polling Places

FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Coronavirus Cases Surpass 9 Million

People under umbrellas practice social distancing as they line up for early voting, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Brooklyn…