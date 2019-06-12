Trump: Tough Ticket to See His Campaign Kickoff

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the demand is high to get into his official kickoff campaign rally next week for his 2020 re-election bid.

Trump, just as he was first inaugurated in early 2017, said he would run for a second four-year term in the White House. But U.S. politicians nonetheless stage official openings for their campaigns to generate as much enthusiasm as they can.

"Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena," Trump said on Twitter. "With all of the big events that we have done, this tickets looks to be the 'hottest' of them all. See you in Florida!"

Trump for months has sparred with would-be Democratic challengers looking to oust him, labeling them with derisive nicknames if he thinks they might threaten his tenure as the U.S. leader. On Tuesday, Trump and the leading Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, traded insults as they both campaigned in the midwestern farm state of Iowa.

National surveys have consistently shown American voters disapproving of Trump's 29-month presidency, currently by an aggregate margin of 52.8% to 43.9%, according to the Real Clear Politics website.

A new Quinnipiac University poll of voter sentiment this week showed Trump losing the presidency to several of the 23 Democrats seeking the party's presidential nomination, with Biden holding the widest edge in a hypothetical matchup at 53 to 40%.

But the 2020 presidential election is 17 months away, and such polls at this stage are likely more snapshots of a moment in time and not necessarily predictive. Democratic party contests to pick the party's nominee to challenge Trump do not begin until early 2020, although the first candidate debates are set for late this month.