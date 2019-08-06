USA

Trump Trade Adviser Navarro Calls on Fed To Cut Rates Further

By Reuters
August 6, 2019 12:11 PM
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is interviewed outside of the White House in Washington, Dec. 4, 2018.
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is interviewed outside of the White House in Washington, Dec. 4, 2018.

WASHINGTON - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday called on the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by another three-quarters of a point to full point by end of year to bring U.S. rates into line to with rates elsewhere.

"The Federal Reserve before the end of the year has to lower interest rates by at least another 75 basis points or 100 basis points to bring interest rates here in America in line with the rest of the world," Navarro told Fox News. "We have just too big a spread between our rates and that costs us jobs."

Related Stories

A television monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange headlines the rate decision of the Federal Reserve, July 31, 2019.
Economy & Business
Fed Lowers Interest Rates as Expected, Leaves Door Open to More Cuts
The Federal Reserve cited concerns about the global economy and muted U.S. inflation
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 31, 2019
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, July 5, 2019.
Economy & Business
Trump Repeats Call for Fed to Lower Interest Rates
The U.S. president says such a step would further boost the economy
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 05, 2019
FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks about taxes, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
USA
Trump 'Not Thrilled' With Fed's Decision to Hike Interest Rates
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was not pleased about the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates. "I'm not thrilled," Trump said in a CNBC interview that aired Friday. His remarks followed two interest rate hikes this year and Fed suggestions of two more increases before the end of the year. "Because we go up and every time you go up, they want to raise rates again. I don't really — I am not…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 19, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters