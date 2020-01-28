Trump Unveils Mideast Peace Plan 

JERUSALEM - U.S. President Donald Trump is unveiling his plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday.



The White House event is emblematic of the state of relations among the three parties, with Netanyahu appearing alongside Trump and Palestinian leaders saying they were not invited.



Ahead of the plan's release Trump met with Netanyahu and dismissed the concerns of the Palestinians, who have rejected the U.S. leader's approach and what they say are his pro-Israel policies.

"I think in the end, they're going to want it. It's very good for them. In fact, it's overly good to them. So we'll see what happens. Now, without them, we don’t do the deal and that’s okay," Trump said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the Trump plan was no more than a way to "finish off the Palestinian cause."

It is unclear how much of the peace plan Trump revealed to Netanyahu and his chief political rival Benny Gantz during separate meetings Monday.



But Netanyahu said it is a chance to "make history and define Israel's borders." He also praised Trump for making the U.S.-Israeli alliance "stronger than ever."

Gantz called the peace deal "a significant and historic milestone" and one he looks forward to implementing if he becomes the next Israeli prime minister following elections in March.



The Trump administration has been working on a peace plan since it took office in 2017. He says he has put off revealing it because of what he says is political uncertainty in Israel.



But the Palestinians have refused to work with the United States and have dismissed the peace plan even before it has been publicly released. Palestinians are furious with Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and moving the U.S. embassy there. Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.



They are also angry at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent declaration that Jewish settlements in the West Bank are legal, and the Trump administration's decision to cut humanitarian aid.

The United States released the economic portion of the peace plan last year. It calls for $50 billion in international investment in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab areas.



The Palestinians say they are insulted that some people believe you can just throw money at them without talking about a two-state solution.



"We reject it and we demand the international community not be a partner to it because it contradicts the basics of international law and inalienable Palestinian rights," Shtayyeh said.