Trump Vetoes Resolution Seeking to Limit Actions Against Iran

By VOA News
May 07, 2020 12:48 AM
President Donald Trump talks to reporters May 5, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vetoed a congressional resolution calling for him to halt the use of U.S. forces against Iran unless authorized by Congress.

In a message explaining his veto, Trump called the resolution “very insulting” and said it would have “greatly harmed the President’s ability to protect the United States, its allies, and its partners.”

Lawmakers backed the resolution during a time of escalated tensions between the United States and Iran, expressing their desire to ensure the power to declare war remains solely in the hands of Congress.

Trump ordered a January U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.  Days later, Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile attack against U.S. forces in Iraq that left more than 100 U.S. service members with diagnosed traumatic brain injuries.

The U.S. Central Command said earlier this week it has awarded 29 soldiers the Purple Heart medal that is given to those killed or wounded in action. 

