USA

Trump Warns China to Negotiate Trade Deal Now Rather Than Later

By VOA News
July 30, 2019 08:58 AM
A car bearing the U.S. flag arrives with a convoy at the Peace Hotel in Shanghai on July 30, 2019.
A car bearing the U.S. flag arrives with a convoy at the Peace Hotel in Shanghai on July 30, 2019.

As U.S.-China trade talks are set to begin, U.S. President Donald Trump is warning China against negotiating a deal after the 2020 U.S. presidential election  — declaring a delayed agreement would be less attractive than a deal reached in the near term.

"The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now ... or no deal at all," Trump said in a post Tuesday on Twitter.

The tweet came as U.S. and Chinese officials gathered in Shanghai to revive talks, with both sides trying to temper expectations for a breakthrough.

The world's two largest economies are engaged in an intense trade war, having imposed punitive tariffs on each other totaling more than $360 billion in two-way trade.

The negotiations come after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at June's G-20 summit to resurrect efforts to end the costly trade war over China's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

China is resisting U.S. demands to abolish government-led plans for industrial leaders to enhance robotics, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

The U.S. has complained China's plans depend on the acquisition of foreign technology through theft or coercion.

Days prior to the Shanghai meeting, Trump threatened to withdraw recognition of China's developing nation's status at the World Trade Organization. China responded by saying the threat is indicative of the "arrogance and selfishness" of the U.S.

The U.S. delegation in Shanghai will be represented by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. They are due to meet with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He, who serves as the country's economic czar.

 

 

 

 

