USA

Trump to Welcome Russian Foreign Minister to Washington

By VOA News
December 09, 2019 06:42 PM
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio…
FILE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Rome, Italy, Dec. 6, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump will join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday for talks with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the White House announced.

The three will "discuss the state of the bilateral relationship," a senior Trump administration official said Monday.
 
The meeting, which was originally announced to involve only Pompeo and Lavrov, was widely speculated to be attended by Trump, as well.
 
White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said such a visit by Trump would reciprocate a courtesy extended by President Vladimir Putin to Pompeo during his last visit to Moscow.

"When Pompeo has gone to Russia, Putin's seen him. And one of the things that we've said with the Chinese and the Russians is, we want reciprocity," O'Brien said on the "Face the Nation" television program.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, pose for a photo before their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, southern Russia, May 14, 2019.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, pose for a photo before their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, southern Russia, May 14, 2019.

The trio is expected to meet for a half-day of talks that include a working lunch and a news conference. U.S. officials say the three will discuss arms control, as well as the situations in Ukraine and Syria, among other issues.

Strained ties
 
The meeting comes as bilateral ties between the United States and Russia are strained over allegations of election meddling, as well as the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.
 
The talks appear to have been initiated after Putin said last week that Moscow was eager to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty by the end of this year "without any preconditions."

At the recent NATO summit in London, Trump said that he was aware of Moscow's desire to "do a deal" on arms control, and said that China could also be brought into the process.
 
Pompeo and Lavrov met several times this year, including in Russia and in New York at the United Nations. Lavrov has not been in Washington since he met Trump at the White House in May 2017, a meeting that led to accusations that Trump divulged classified information during the talks.

Impeachment inquiry

The talks come at a time when Washington is embroiled over the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump, which has focused on allegations that he withheld aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Kyiv into launching an investigation into Trump's potential Democratic rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

Russia has also been drawn into the conversation, with some Democrats arguing that the scope of the impeachment trial should include allegations of obstruction of justice by Trump for his dealings with special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
 
Mueller's report concluded that Russia did interfere to try to tilt the vote in favor of Trump. Moscow has denied any interference.

While Mueller's report concluded that Trump did not collude with Russia, it also did not fully exonerate the president on possible crimes of obstruction of justice.
 

Related Stories

The report issued by the Department of Justice inspector general is photographed in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The…
USA
IG Report: FBI Was Justified in Opening Russia Probe
 But the report also sharply criticized the FBI for its handling of a court authorized surveillance of a former Trump campaign advisor during its probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 13:15
FILE PHOTO: A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017…
Europe
Britain's Spies Probe Russian Election Meddling
Britain's cybersecurity agency is investigating whether state-sponsored Russian hackers were behind leaks of British government documents used by opposition politicians to embarrass Boris Johnson's ruling Conservatives ahead of Thursday's general election
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 11:54
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Europe
Amid Trump Impeachment Fury, US and Russia Expected to Talk Arms Control
The idea for the talks appears to have been jumpstarted by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, when he said Moscow was eager to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty by the end of this year 'without any preconditions'
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 08:17
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump to Welcome Russian Foreign Minister to Washington

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio…
Economy & Business

Reports: Trump, House Democrats Close to Deal on Revisions to Trade Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on supporting the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal during a…
East Asia Pacific

US Forgoes UN Meeting on DPRK Human Rights for 'Comprehensive' Update

FILE - A combination photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea and U.S. President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.
USA

Turkish-US Fighter Jet Dispute Rekindles Century-Old Animosities

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, National Guard members, left, view the first two F-35 fighter jets that arrived at…
USA

US Supreme Court Upholds Law Requiring Doctors to Show Ultrasounds to Abortion Seekers

US Supreme Court in Washington, DC