USA

Trump, Zelenskiy to Meet amid Impeachment Inquiry

September 25, 2019 10:13 AM
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a luncheon for world leaders at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2019.
President Donald Trump is meeting Wednesday in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid reports the U.S. leader pushed his Ukrainian counterpart during a phone call to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden over a high-paying job his son Hunter had with a Ukrainian gas company.

The phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry announced by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump has acknowledged the issue of the Bidens came up during a phone call Zelenskiy but insists there was no pressure put on the Ukrainian leader.

President Trump confirmed he told his staff to withhold about $400 million in aid to Ukraine days before the phone call.  He has said he will release the transcript of the conversation.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Ahead of his talks with Trump, Zelenskiy told VOA's Ukrainian service "We just want the U.S. to always support Ukraine and Ukraine's course in its fight against aggression and war."

Zelensky added "I think the meeting will be very warm."

 

