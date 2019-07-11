Trump's July Fourth Event Bankrupts DC Security Fund

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's July Fourth event has bankrupted a special fund used to provide security and protect the nation's capital from terrorist threats.



The Washington Post reports the celebration cost the District of Columbia about $1.7 million, not including police expenses for related demonstrations.



Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wrote Trump on Tuesday warning that the fund will have a $6 million deficit by September, reminding the president that the account was never reimbursed for $7.3 million in expenses from Trump's 2017 inauguration.



Bowser wants the White House to fully reimburse the fund. She said on CNN Thursday that D.C. taxpayers shouldn't ``be left holding the bag for federal events.''



White House spokesman Judd Deere says officials will respond ``in a timely manner.''