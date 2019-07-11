USA

Trump's July Fourth Event Bankrupts DC Security Fund

By Associated Press
July 11, 2019 09:17 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's July Fourth event has bankrupted a special fund used to provide security and protect the nation's capital from terrorist threats.
 
The Washington Post reports the celebration cost the District of Columbia about $1.7 million, not including police expenses for related demonstrations.
 
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wrote Trump on Tuesday warning that the fund will have a $6 million deficit by September, reminding the president that the account was never reimbursed for $7.3 million in expenses from Trump's 2017 inauguration.
 
Bowser wants the White House to fully reimburse the fund. She said on CNN Thursday that D.C. taxpayers shouldn't ``be left holding the bag for federal events.''
 
White House spokesman Judd Deere says officials will respond ``in a timely manner.''

