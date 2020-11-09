USA

Twitter Could Strip Trump of Certain Privileges Post-Presidency

By VOA News
November 09, 2020 01:39 PM
This illustration photo shows a woman in Los Angeles looking at the official Twitter account of US President Donald Trump on…
FILE - A woman in Los Angeles looks at the official Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump, June 23, 2020.

Twitter says it could strip President Donald Trump’s account of certain privileges when projected election winner Joe Biden takes office on January 20.
 
Trump’s recent tweets alleging voter fraud in the November 3 election have been tagged by Twitter, with notices that say for example, “This claim about voter fraud is disputed.”
 
Ordinarily, Twitter would remove such tweets, but affords world leaders some further latitude.
 
“A critical function of our service is providing a place where people can openly and publicly respond to their leaders and hold them accountable,” a Twitter spokesman told the Bloomberg news agency. “With this in mind, there are certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules.”
 
This policy, however, does not apparently extend to former leaders, Twitter told the Reuters news organization.
 
"This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions," a Twitter spokesman told Reuters in a statement.
 
Trump is refusing to concede the election, alleging voter fraud. He is suing various states over what he says are irregularities.  
 
Media organizations, including VOA, have projected Biden as the winner of the election, with 279 electoral votes.

Related Stories

Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters files.
2020 USA Votes
Twitter, Facebook Flag Misleading Comments About US Election
Twitter, Facebook label President Donald Trump’s postings, claiming there are efforts to undermine the US election
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 09:01 PM
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committe
2020 USA Votes
2020 Election Puts Focus on Twitter, Facebook Content Moderation
Twitter, Facebook make case for content moderation protections
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 01:51 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

Europe Expects Improved Transatlantic Relations, But Not a Return to Status Quo 

FILE - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (R)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective in Trials

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of Pfizer logo in this illustration
2020 USA Votes

Biden Gets to Work on Coronavirus, Transition as Trump Refuses to Concede Defeat 

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Surge in COVID-19 Infections Pushing US Past 10 Million Cases

People line up at a COVID-19 rapid test site, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. According to an AP analysis of data…
USA

Tropical Storm Eta Hits Florida Keys

A normally bustling Ocean Drive is shown during a downpour, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach…