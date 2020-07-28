USA

Twitter Deletes Tweet by Donald Trump Jr, Limits His Account

By VOA News
July 28, 2020 01:16 PM
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a rally before his dad and President Donald Trump appears Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP…
FILE - Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a rally in support of his father, President Donald Trump, in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2020.

Twitter has limited Donald Trump Jr.’s account and deleted one of his tweets for violating Twitter’s COVID-19 misinformation policies.  

The tweet, posted on Monday, had what Twitter termed a misleading video on the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.  

An adviser to Trump Jr., Andrew Surabian, tweeted an angry response, in which he said that Trump Jr.’s account had been suspended, adding that “big tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America.”  

He added in a statement to Business Insider that Twitter’s action is evidence that “the company is committing election interference to stifle Republican votes.”

A Twitter spokesman said that the account was not suspended, and instead “Twitter required the tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules” and they merely limited “some account functionality for 12 hours.”  

Under limited account functionality, Trump Jr.’s account remains visible and he is able to browse Twitter, but during the 12 hours he is not able to tweet, retweet, or like anything on the micro-blogging platform.

