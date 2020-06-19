USA

Twitter Labels Trump's Tweet as 'Manipulated Media'

By Reuters
June 19, 2020 02:04 AM
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in…
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, June 18, 2020, in Washington.

Twitter Inc added a 'manipulated media' label on a video posted on U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter feed on Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a mis-spelled banner flashing "Terrified todler runs from racist baby."

The original video, which went viral on social media in 2019, showed a black toddler and a white toddler running towards each other and hugging. It was published with the headline "These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like" on CNN's website last year.

The clip shared in Trump's tweet first shows the part where one of those toddlers is seen running ahead of the other. At one point the banner reads: "Racist baby probably a Trump voter."

The tweeted video, with more than 7.7 million views and 125,000 retweets, then goes on to show the original video and concludes: "America is not the problem. Fake news is."

"We may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context," Twitter says in an explanation of its policies posted on its website.

Twitter has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration since it fact-checked Trump's tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labeled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as "glorifying violence."

The president, who has battled Twitter and other tech companies over alleged censorship of conservative voices on social media platforms, said in late May he would propose legislation to potentially scrap or weaken the law shielding internet companies, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate outlets where he has been criticized.

 

 

Related Stories

China Hopes WikiLeaks Will Not Harm Relations With US
USA
Report: State Dept. Official Quits Over Trump Race Response
Mary Elizabeth Taylor was assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 00:08
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable about America's seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House.
USA
AP-NORC Poll: Trump Adds to Divisions in an Unhappy Country
With less than five months until Election Day, survey offers few bright spots for president
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 20:15
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
US Politics
Facebook Removes Trump Ads, Citing ‘Hateful’ Symbols
President’s reelection campaign retorts that it is ironic that it took a Trump ad 'to force the media to implicitly concede that Antifa is a hate group'
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 17:37
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, is flanked by national security adviser John Bolton, right during a press conference
US Politics
Trump Unleashes Attacks on Bolton Book
US leader says former national security adviser John Bolton’s account of his 17 months in the White House is ‘a compilation of lies and made up stories’
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 13:19
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Confederate Obelisk Removed From Georgia Square Amid Cheers

Workers remove a Confederate monument with a crane Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Decatur, Ga. The 30-foot obelisk in Decatur…
USA

Daughter Aims to Follow Dad's Footsteps to 'Dream Job' at NASA

From L to R: Kelley Easley, NASA astronaut Tony Antonelli, and Erin Easley on 'Take Your Child to Work' day on June 7, 2012.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tulsa Arena Officials Ask Trump Campaign For Health, Safety Plan

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump camp outside the BOK Center, the venue for his upcoming rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma
USA

Europeans Working with US to Restructure WHO, Top Official Says

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
Press Freedom

Democratic Lawmakers ‘Outraged’ at New USAGM Chief’s Dismissals

The Voice of America's entrance hall, leading to VOA offices and studios. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)