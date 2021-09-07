USA

Two More Victims Identified 20 Years After 9/11 Attacks

September 07, 2021 09:11 PM
FILE - A bone fragment is prepared for DNA testing at a lab in the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York, where forensic scientists are trying to match the bone with DNA from those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, April 15, 2014.

NEW YORK - A few days before the commemoration of the attacks of September 11, two more victims killed in the attacks in New York have been officially identified, thanks to new DNA sequencing technology, the city announced on Tuesday.

The head of the New York Forensic Institute said in a statement that her laboratory had identified the 1,646th and 1,647th people who had lost their lives at the World Trade Center.

A total of 2,753 people died in the al-Qaida attacks on New York City's twin towers on September 11, 2001.

Among them, 1,106 people have yet to be identified, or about 40% of those who died in New York.

"Twenty years ago, we promised the families of World Trade Center victims that we would do whatever we could — however long it takes — to identify their loved ones. With these two new identifications, we continue to meet our imperative obligations," wrote New York Forensic Institute chief Barbara Sampson.

Of the victims identified, one was a woman, Dorothy Morgan, who lived on Long Island and whose remains, found in 2001, were subjected to DNA testing. The second victim was a man whose remains were found in 2001, 2002 and 2006 but whose identity will remain secret at the request of his family.

For Sampson, the process and techniques put in place over the past two decades to identify every victim at the World Trade Center represent "the largest and most complex forensic investigation in U.S. history."

It was made possible thanks to a new technology of DNA sequencing known as new generation, according to the Forensic Institute of New York.

President Joe Biden plans to visit the three sites — New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania — where nearly 3,000 people died in the coordinated terror attacks.

Visitors touch the names of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks at the South Pool of the National September 11 Memorial, Sept. 11, 2015, in New York.
9/11 Victim's Remains Identified Some 16 Years Later
The remains of a man killed in the terrorist attack on New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, have been identified nearly 16 years after the deadly attacks. The city medical examiners’ office announced the finding Monday, but is withholding the man’s name at the request of his family. It is the first new identification made since March 2015.   Remains of 1,641 victims have been identified. That means 40 percent of those…
Mon, 08/07/2017 - 05:58 PM
