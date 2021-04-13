USA

Ukraine, Afghanistan in Spotlight as Blinken Visits Brussels

By VOA News
April 13, 2021 03:30 AM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign…
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as he gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to Brussels on Tuesday to meet with European and NATO allies on a range of issues, including Russia’s buildup of forces along the border with Ukraine and coalition operations in Afghanistan.

The visit comes three weeks after Blinken was in Brussels for a summit with his counterparts from NATO member states. Blinken spoke of the priority for the United States to focus on strengthening ties with allies during the previous meeting.

“Glad to be heading back to Brussels. The United States is committed to rebuilding U.S. alliances, particularly with our NATO Allies,” Blinken Tweeted on Monday. “We remain steadfast in our support for NATO as the essential forum for Transatlantic security.”

 

Blinken’s schedule Tuesday includes talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Russia’s recent movement of troops to the border area has raised concerns in the United States and elsewhere.

Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the situation Monday and said there was mutual agreement that “Russia must end its dangerous military buildup and ongoing aggression along Ukraine’s borders.”

Philip Reeker, the U.S. acting assistant secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, told reporters in previewing Blinken’s meetings that NATO talks about Ukraine would bring calls for Russia to show restraint and refrain from “escalatory actions.”

Joining Blinken in Brussels is U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Another major topic of discussion will be the situation in Afghanistan just weeks before a May 1 deadline set an agreement between the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and the Taliban for the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 U.S. forces from the country.

Reeker said those talks would be an opportunity to follow up on discussions about Afghanistan from the ministerial meetings last month. Blinken said during the March talks that the United States wanted to “listen and consult” with NATO allies, while pledging to “leave together” when the time is right.

Related Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a plane to Brussels at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, April 12, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Blinken Heads Back to Brussels as Afghanistan Decision Looms
Biden administration seeks progress on political agreement that can improve chances of stability in Afghanistan once US troops leave
AFP logo
By AFP
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 08:06 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces his appointment of Gayle Smith as the new State Department Coordinator for…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Blinken Faults China for Slow Response on Coronavirus
US secretary of state says Beijing failed to give international experts access to virus information, which led to ‘egregious results’ across the world 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 01:59 PM
The Voice of America building, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington.
Press Freedom
Blinken Affirms Independence of VOA, Discusses Threats to Reporting in Russia
Top US diplomat says government-funded news outlets remain editorially independent
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 01:46 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Ukraine, Afghanistan in Spotlight as Blinken Visits Brussels

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign…
USA

Protesters Defy Minnesota Curfew After Police Shooting

A demonstrator raises their hand while facing off against a perimeter of police as they defy an order to disperse during a…
Africa

Pentagon Chief Orders Review of Deadly 2020 Attack in Kenya

U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tweaked COVID-19 Vaccines in Testing Aim to Fend Off Variants

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID…
USA

US Encourages Closer Ties with Taiwan Without Changing 'One China' Policy

FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting between U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce…