USA

At UN, Biden Administration Backs Separate State for Palestinians

By Margaret Besheer
January 26, 2021 04:30 PM
FILE - Palestinians protest against expected visit of the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Jewish settlement of Psagot near the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Nov. 18, 2020.
FILE - Palestinians protest against expected visit of the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Jewish settlement of Psagot near the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Nov. 18, 2020.

The acting U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians and said it hopes to “slowly build” shattered confidence between the two sides.

“Under the new administration, the policy of the United States will be to support a mutually agreed two-state solution, one in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state,” Ambassador Richard Mills told a high-level virtual meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday.  

While acknowledging that this vision is “under serious stress,” he said it remains the best solution. And he noted that “peace cannot be imposed on either the Israelis or the Palestinians.”

One year ago this week, the Trump administration unveiled its much-anticipated Middle East peace plan. The Palestinians rejected it outright, saying it heavily favored Israel and did not give them a sovereign, contiguous state with East Jerusalem as its capital. The Israelis welcomed the so-called “Deal of the Century,” negotiated by a team led by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The Trump administration also moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, further angering the Palestinians. Biden criticized the move but has not said he would reverse it. During his campaign, he proposed opening a U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem to engage with the Palestinians.

U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (L) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin unveil an inauguration plaque during the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (L) and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin unveil an inauguration plaque during the opening ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.

The Biden administration also seeks “to restore credible U.S. engagement with Palestinians, as well as Israelis,” Mills affirmed.

The Palestinians gave up on the United States as a mediator and peace broker during the Trump administration. Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki told the meeting that the last four years “tested our collective resolve.”

“Now is the time to heal and repair damage left by the previous U.S. administration,” al-Malki said. “We look forward to the reversal of the unlawful and hostile measures undertaken by the Trump administration.”

Biden plans to restore U.S. financial support for economic development and humanitarian aid programs that benefit the Palestinian people, as well as take steps to reopen diplomatic missions shut down in the last four years.

In September 2018, Trump ordered the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Washington, D.C., office shuttered, saying the Palestinians had not taken steps to start negotiations with the Israelis.

“At the same time, I must be clear, the U.S. will maintain its steadfast support for Israel,” Mills said.

Mills also cautioned both parties against unilateral steps that could make a two-state solution harder to achieve, including annexing territory, carrying out settlement activity, demolishing Palestinian homes, inciting violence, and providing compensation to persons imprisoned for acts of terrorism.

“We hope it will be possible to start working to slowly build confidence on both sides to create an environment in which we might once again be able to help advance a solution,” he said.

“Israel has expressed time and again its willingness to negotiate and find a viable solution to the conflict,” Israeli envoy Gilad Erdan said. “Israel has repeatedly demonstrated it will make peace when there is a willing partner.” 

The Trump administration also facilitated the normalization of relations between Israel with Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan. Mills said the new administration would urge other countries to follow suit, but that these deals are not a substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

“It is the hope of the United States that normalization can proceed in a way that unlocks new possibilities to advance a two-state solution,” he said. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Middle East
Israeli’s Netanyahu Congratulates Biden on Inauguration
Israeli prime minister says he looks forward to strengthening US-Israeli alliance
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 03:41 PM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

At UN, Biden Administration Backs Separate State for Palestinians

FILE - Palestinians protest against expected visit of the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Jewish settlement of Psagot near the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Nov. 18, 2020.
USA

US Capitol Riot Prompts Fresh Focus on Extremism in US Police Ranks

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January…
US Politics

US Senate Republicans Edge Away from Trump Impeachment Conviction

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., answers reporters after leaving the Senate floor, Jan. 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA

EU Leader Urges US to Join Digital 'Rule Book”'

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new U.S. president and the current political situation, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Jan. 20, 20
USA

Internet Outages, Slowdowns Reported from Boston to Washington

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Users across the northeast U.S…