United Delays Planned Return of Grounded Boeing 737 Max

November 15, 2019 01:09 PM
Grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.

CHICAGO - United Airlines is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until March 4, two months longer than previously planned.
                   
The change follows similar moves by American and Southwest, and reflects further delays in Boeing's work to fix the plane after two deadly crashes.
                   
United said Friday that without the planes, it will cancel 56 flights a day in January, February and early March, down from 93 a day this month.
                   
United has 14 Max jets. All Max planes have been grounded since March, after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
                   
Boeing is fixing flight-control software and computers that played a role in the crashes. Boeing expects regulators to approve changes in pilot-training in January, clearing the way for U.S. airlines to resume Max flights with passengers.

United Delays Planned Return of Grounded Boeing 737 Max

