United Will Temporarily Stop Flying Some Boeing 777 Planes After Engine Failure

By Reuters
February 21, 2021 07:43 PM
A United Airlines plane is getting ready to land at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)
WASHINGTON - United Airlines said late Sunday it will immediately halt all flights by its fleet of 24 Boeing 777 airplanes with the same type of engine involved in Saturday's emergency landing in Denver.

The announcement came after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would require stepped-up inspections of 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 series engines after the right engine failure on United Flight 328.

On Saturday, United Airlines flight 328 with 231 passengers and 10 crew members took off from Denver International Airport heading for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, when it experienced trouble. Debris from the plane fell on a neighborhood about 25 miles northwest of the airport. No injuries were reported either on the ground or among passengers.  

United said it will continue discussions with U.S. regulators "to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service."

The FAA had said it expected the new inspection would require some planes to be temporarily taken out of service. 

