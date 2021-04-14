USA

Unnamed Officer Involved in Jan. 6 Shooting Death Won’t Be Charged

By VOA News
April 14, 2021 05:16 PM
FILE - Ashli Babbitt walks through the U.S. Capitol towards the House Chamber shortly before being shot and killed on Jan. 6 in a still photo from U.S. Capitol Security footage that was introduced as evidence by House impeachment managers, Feb. 10, 2021.
FILE - Ashli Babbitt walks through the U.S. Capitol shortly before being shot and killed on Jan. 6 in a still photo from U.S. Capitol Security footage that was introduced as evidence by House impeachment managers, Feb. 10, 2021. (U.S. Senate/Handout)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice have closed their investigation into the fatal shooting of a female protester during the violent riot January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, citing “insufficient evidence” to prosecute.

Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from San Diego, was shot in the left shoulder by a yet unnamed U.S. Capitol Police officer. She was unarmed.

According to a news release, the U.S. attorney’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section and the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division “conducted a thorough investigation of Babbitt’s shooting.”

“Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the news release said.

Babbitt was part of a group of protesters who entered the Capitol to protest results of the 2020 presidential election. Congress was in session at the time to certify the results.

According to the news release, Babbitt was a part of a mob that tried to break into a part of the Capitol that leads to the chamber. Police officers were attempting to keep the crowd at bay and evacuate members of Congress, the news release said.

Babbitt is one of five people who died during or shortly after the riot. One police officer died, but the cause of death has not been determined. Three other people died of medical emergencies.

