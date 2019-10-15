USA

Unrelated Quakes Rattle California

By VOA News
October 15, 2019 08:38 PM
A rainbow is seen over a flooded landscape Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would…
A rainbow is seen over a flooded landscape, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif.

Two unrelated earthquakes have rattled California in a little more than a 12-hour period.

A  magnitude-4.7 earthquake hit a remote mountainous region in central California, 25 kilometers southeast of Hollister, just after noon on Tuesday.

It followed a 4.5 magnitude temblor near Pleasant Hill, northeast of San Francisco, late Monday.

Despite having occurred within a short time of each other, the quakes were centered too far apart to have been related, seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter.  

The quakes come just three days before the 30th anniversary of one of the deadliest in San Francisco Bay Area history.  In 1989, the 6.9-magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake killed 69 people and injured thousands.

 

 

 

Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage