US Adds 11 Companies to Economic Blacklist Over China's Treatment of Uighurs

By Reuters
July 20, 2020 09:26 PM
A man holds a sign during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 22,…
FILE - A man holds a sign during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong, December 22, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday added 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it called human rights violations in connection with China's treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang to the U.S. economic blacklist. 

The department said the companies were involved in using forced labor by Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups. They include numerous textile companies and two firms the government said were conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. 

Blacklisted firms cannot buy components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval. 

It was the third group of companies and institutions in China added to the U.S. blacklist, after two rounds in which the Trump administration cited 37 entities it said were involved in China's repression in Xinjiang in Western China. 

"Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. 

The Chinese Embassy in Washington declined to comment. 

China disagrees

In May the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized U.S. entity list additions, arguing the United States "overstretched the concept of national security, abused export control measures, violated the basic norms governing international relations, interfered in China's internal affairs." 

The companies added to the blacklist include Nanchang O-Film Tech, a supplier for Apple's iPhone, which hosted Apple chief executive Tim Cook in December 2017, according to O-Film's website. It is also a supplier to Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft, according to an April congressional letter. The U.S. companies did not immediately comment. 

The list includes two subsidiaries of Beijing Genomics Institute, a genomics company with ties to the Chinese government, Senator Marco Rubio said. 

He said the additions will "ensure that U.S. technology does not aid the Chinese Communist Party's crimes against humanity and egregious human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, including the forced collection of DNA." 

Clothing companies involved

Also added are KTK Group Co, which produces more than 2,000 products used to build high-speed trains, from electronics to seats; and Tanyuan Technology Co, which assembles high thermal conductive graphite reinforced aluminum composites. 

Another company is Changji Esquel Textile Co, which Esquel Group launched in 2009. Esquel Group produces clothing for Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss. 

In a letter to Ross on Monday, Esquel Chief Executive John Chen asked that its unit be removed from the list.  

"Esquel does not use forced labor, and we never will use forced labor. We absolutely and categorically oppose forced labor," Chen wrote. 

Efforts to reach other companies in China for comment were unsuccessful outside of normal business hours. 

Also on the blacklist is Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories Co. On May 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it was halting imports of the company's hair products, citing evidence of forced labor. 

On July 1, CBP seized in Newark a shipment of almost 13 tons of hair products worth more than $800,000 with human hair that it said originated in Xinjiang. 

Commerce previously added 20 Chinese public security bureaus and companies including video surveillance firm Hikvision, as well as leaders in facial recognition technology SenseTime Group Ltd and Megvii Technology in connection with China's treatment of Muslim minorities. 

