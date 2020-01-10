USA

US Adds 145,000 Jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5%

By Associated Press
January 10, 2020 10:04 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at…
FILE - In this October 2019 photo, a man talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at a shopping mall in Miami. On Jan. 10, the US government issues the December jobs report.

U.S. employers downshifted their hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs as consumer spending appeared to aid gains in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate held at 3.5% for the second straight month, prolonging a half-century low. Hiring slipped after robust gains of 256,000 in November caused in part by the end of a strike at General Motors.

Still, the job growth has failed so far to put upward pressure on hourly pay. The pace of annual average wage growth slowed in December to 2.9% from 3.1% in the prior month, a possible sign that there is still room for additional job gains despite the decade-plus expansion.

The U.S. economy added 2.1 million jobs last year, down from gains of nearly 2.7 million in 2018. Hiring may have slowed because the number of unemployed people seeking work has fallen by 540,000 people over the past year to 5.75 million. With fewer unemployed people hunting for jobs, there is a potential limit on job gains.

The steady hiring growth during the expansion has contributed to gains in consumer spending. Retail sales during the crucial holiday shopping improved 3.4% compared to the prior year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. This likely contributed to a surge of hiring in retail as that sector added 41,200 jobs in December.

The leisure and hospitality sector _ which includes restaurants and hotels _ added another 40,000 jobs. Health care and social assistance accounted 33,900 new jobs.

Still, the report suggests a lingering weakness in manufacturing.

Factories shed 12,000 jobs in December, after the end of the GM strike produced gains of 58,000 in November. Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.

Manufacturing struggled last year because of trade tensions between the United States and China coupled with slower global economic growth. Safety problems at Boeing have also hurt orders for aircraft and parts. 

Related Stories

00:03:03
US Politics
Economy Looms Large in 2020 Election Battle for Wisconsin
US economic strength is seen as good news for President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts in the state
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 10:02
President Donald Trump smiles during a luncheon with members of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room.
US Politics
Trump Banks on Economy for 2020 Victory
President seeks to triumph in next year's US presidential election by stressing his economic record, traditionally a significant factor for voters
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 21:55
President Donald Trump's speech on the economy
USA
Trump Claims Credit for Economy, Jobs in New York Speech
Trump told the Economic Club of New York that 'we have delivered on our promises — and exceeded our expectations by a very wide margin'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 13:07
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin brief reporters about additional sanctions placed on Iran
USA

Storms With Hurricane-Force Winds, Huge Hail Threaten South

Huge lightning strikes cross the skies as thunderstorms supercells pass through areas in Archer City, Texas late April 23, 2014. The thunder storms on Wednesday were a precursor of what's forecast for this coming weekend Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
USA

US Adds 145,000 Jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5%

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at…
USA

Steyer Wants Climate Change Refugees to Enter US Legally

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate and investor Tom Steyer speaks during a Democratic primary debate in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2019.
USA

MacDill AFB Put on Lockdown After Report of Armed Suspect

FILE - Operational readiness exercises at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.