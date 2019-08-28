USA

US Agency: Hospital Forced Nurse to Participate in Abortion

By Associated Press
August 28, 2019 02:19 PM
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters march in St. Louis, May 30, 2019.
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters march in St. Louis, May 30, 2019.

MONTPELIER, VERMONT - A federal civil rights agency says Vermont's largest hospital required a nurse to participate in an abortion over her moral objections.

The Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the University of Vermont Medical Center could lose some federal funding if the two parties cannot agree within 30 days on the hospital's policies on employee participation in abortions.

The Burlington hospital says in a statement that its policies strike the balance between supporting employees' religious, ethical and cultural beliefs, and ensuring “patients are not denied access to safe and legal abortion.”

The hospital says it is disappointed by the government's actions.

The civil rights office says the nurse was required to participate in the abortion in May 2018.

Related Stories

FILE - Abortion-rights supporters march in St. Louis, May 30, 2019.
USA
Critics of Missouri Abortion Law Sue Over Referendum Failure
Abortion-rights advocates are suing following a failed attempt to put new Missouri abortion restrictions to a public vote
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 17:55
FILE - People rally in support of abortion rights at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., May 21, 2019.
US Politics
Sources: Trump Officials Weigh Delay of Abortion Curbs
Sources told the AP that the Trump administration may delay enforcing its ban on abortion referrals by family-planning clinics
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/19/2019 - 23:24
Critics Say US Abortion Rule Endangers Mothers and Unborn Children
00:02:50
US Politics
Critics Say US Abortion Rule Endangers Mothers and Unborn Children
Health providers say some pregnant women in developing countries have lost access to prenatal health care because of the Trump administration's expanded "global gag rule" that cut aid to international organizations involved in abortion-related activities. Also a recent academic study links past aid restrictions to an increase in abortions in Africa. VOA's Brian Padden reports on the impact of the "global gag rule."
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019