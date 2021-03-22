US Airport Screenings Top 1.5 Million for First Time Since March 2020

Over 1.5 million travelers passed through security screenings at U.S. airports Sunday, the first time that number has been topped since March 2020, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday.

The airline industry was particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with air travel sinking 60% in 2020.

The U.S. currently restricts travel of non-U.S. citizens who have traveled to Brazil, South Africa and China. Many European countries restrict Americans from entry.

Sunday’s number of 1.54 million was the most since March 13, 2020, and the 11th day in a row the number has topped 1 million. March 13 was the day the U.S. declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency last year.

An industry trade group, Airlines for America, said demand for domestic air travel last week was down 47% over pre-pandemic levels, while demand for international air travel was down 68%, according to Reuters.