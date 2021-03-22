USA

US Airport Screenings Top 1.5 Million for First Time Since March 2020

By VOA News
March 22, 2021 01:49 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo, travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt…
FILE - March 17, 2021, travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International. On March 21, more than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints, the largest number since the pandemic tightened its grip on the United States.

Over 1.5 million travelers passed through security screenings at U.S. airports Sunday, the first time that number has been topped since March 2020, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday.

The airline industry was particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with air travel sinking 60% in 2020.

The U.S. currently restricts travel of non-U.S. citizens who have traveled to Brazil, South Africa and China. Many European countries restrict Americans from entry.  

Sunday’s number of 1.54 million was the most since March 13, 2020, and the 11th day in a row the number has topped 1 million. March 13 was the day the U.S. declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency last year.

An industry trade group, Airlines for America, said demand for domestic air travel last week was down 47% over pre-pandemic levels, while demand for international air travel was down 68%, according to Reuters.

Related Stories

Israelis show their "green pass" (proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus) before entering the Green Pass…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccine Passports Could Soon Be Required for Travel in Europe
Commission president says 'Green Pass' will be presented later this month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 01:54 PM
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, holds up a document, that is part of the "Green Pass" system, which grants certain privileges to citizens who have had both doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or have recovered from COVID-19, in Modiin, Israel March 4, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Explainer: Will You Need a 'Vaccine Passport' to Travel?  
Technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing various versions of the vaccine passports, also called health certificates or travel passes
A woman enters the face and iris-recognition gate to board a plane, during a media tour at Dubai Airport, in the United Arab Emirates, March 7, 2021.
Middle East
At Dubai Airport, Travelers' Eyes Become Their Passports
It's the latest artificial intelligence program the United Arab Emirates has launched amid the surging coronavirus pandemic, technology the government promotes as helping to stem the spread of the virus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 06:08 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Airport Screenings Top 1.5 Million for First Time Since March 2020

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo, travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt…
Middle East

Analysts: Saudi Ties Remain Vital to US, Despite Talk of Recalibration 

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco and stock market officials celebrate…
USA

US Supreme Court Could Reimpose Boston Marathon Bomber Death Sentence

FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of…
USA

Donations Pour In for Families of Atlanta Shooting Victims

A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of shootings. Eight people killed…
USA

Blinken Heads to Europe to Boost Alliances

Top U.S., China officials wrap up first talks of Biden era in Alaska