USA

US Alleges Stanford Researcher Concealed Connection to Chinese Army

By Reuters
February 19, 2021 06:45 PM
FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, Calif.
FILE- Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, Calif., March 14, 2019.

WASHINGTON - A federal grand jury has indicted a Stanford University medical researcher for allegedly concealing and lying about her membership in the Chinese military.

In an indictment expanding on charges filed in January, the Justice Department accused Chen Song, a Stanford researcher who it said had described herself as a neurologist investigating brain disease, with visa fraud, obstruction of justice, destruction of documents, and making false statements as part of a scheme to conceal her membership in the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"We allege that while Chen Song worked as a researcher at Stanford University, she was secretly a member of China's military, the People's Liberation Army," said David L. Anderson, the chief federal prosecutor based in San Francisco, on Friday.

Defense lawyers representing Song could not immediately be reached for comment.

The new indictment alleged that Song, a 39-year-old Chinese citizen, entered the United States in December 2018, using a non-immigrant visa authorizing her to participate in work- and study-based exchange visitor programs as a Stanford researcher.

In her visa application, Song said she served in the Chinese military between Sept. 1, 2000, and June 30, 2011, and that she was a student at a hospital in Beijing.

Prosecutors said these Song claims were lies and that she was a member of the PLA when she arrived and remained in the United States. The Justice Department also alleged that the Beijing hospital Song listed as her employer on her visa application "was a cover for her true employer, the PLA Air Force General Hospital in Beijing."

Prosecutors said that Song lied to FBI agents about her membership in the PLA and that after learning of the FBI's interest in her, she began deleting materials from the internet related to her military service.

 

FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo, people walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif…
USA
US Charges Stanford University Researcher with Visa Fraud
Federal prosecutors said the visiting neurologist lied on her visa application in 2018 to conceal her membership in the Chinese military 
By VOA News
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 03:54 PM
FILE - Students walk on the Stanford University campus, March 14, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Student Union
Stanford Expels Student Linked to College Bribery Case
Stanford University has expelled a student who lied about her sailing credentials in her application, which was linked to the college-admission bribery scandal. The university quietly announced it had rescinded the student's admission in a short statement posted on its website April 2 after determining "some of the material in the student's application is false." The statement added: "The student is no longer on campus."
By
Reuters

