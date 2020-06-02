USA

US Ambassador to Germany Grenell Steps Down

By Reuters
June 02, 2020 11:57 AM
FILE - U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, poses for the media prior to his accreditation by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2018.
U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell resigned from his post and the State Department on June 1.

BERLIN - U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a close political ally of President Donald Trump, has resigned after little more than two years in the job, an embassy spokesman said on Tuesday.
 
"Ambassador Grenell resigned from his post and the State Department on June 1," said the spokesman.
 
Robin Quinville, deputy chief of mission at the embassy, will take over as Charge d'Affaires until a new ambassador is confirmed but the spokesman said any questions on Grenell's successor should be directed to the White House.
 
In his two years as ambassador, Grenell has not been shy to voice criticism of German policies on NATO and its involvement in the NordStream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.
 
Germany's dpa news agency reported last month that Grenell would step down soon after the U.S. Senate confirmed Representative John Ratcliffe, also a political ally of Trump, as the permanent director of national intelligence (DNI).
 
In February, Trump had named 53-year old Grenell as acting DNI.
 

 

