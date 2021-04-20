USA

US Ambassador in Moscow Heads Home for Consultations

By Associated Press
April 20, 2021 06:14 AM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow
U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow, April 20, 2021.

MOSCOW - The U.S. ambassador in Moscow said Tuesday he will head home for consultations — a move that comes after the Kremlin prodded him to take a break as Washington and Moscow traded sanctions. 

Ambassador John Sullivan said in a statement that he is returning to the United States this week to discuss U.S.-Russian ties with members of President Joe Biden’s administration. He emphasized that he would come back to Moscow within weeks. 

“I believe it is important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia,” Sullivan said in a statement issued by the embassy. “Also, I have not seen my family in well over a year, and that is another important reason for me to return home for a visit.” 

Sullivan’s departure comes after Russia on Friday stopped short of asking Sullivan to leave the country, but said it “suggested” that he follows the example of the Russian ambassador to Washington who was recalled for consultations last month after President Joe Biden’s description of President Vladimir Putin as a “killer.” Russia has set no time frame for Anatoly Antonov’s return to Washington. 

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies — activities Moscow has denied. The U.S. ordered 10 Russian diplomats expelled, targeted dozens of companies and people and imposed new curbs on Russia’s ability to borrow money. 

Russia denounced the U.S. move as “absolutely unfriendly and unprovoked” and retaliated by ordering 10 U.S. diplomats to leave, blacklisting eight current and former U.S. officials and tightening requirements for the U.S. Embassy operations. 

While ordering the sanctions, Biden also called for de-escalating tensions and held the door open for cooperation with Russia in certain areas. 

Biden emphasized that he told Putin that he chose not to impose tougher sanctions for now and proposed to meet in a third country in the summer. Russia said it was studying the offer. 

“I will return to Moscow in the coming weeks before any meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin,” Sullivan said in Tuesday’s statement. 

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that “we are in the very beginning of analyzing the situation” regarding Biden’s summit proposal and no specifics have been discussed yet. “A big question is what course the U.S. will take,” Ryabkov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. 

While the new U.S. sanctions further limited Russia’s ability to borrow money by banning U.S. financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds directly from state institutions, they didn’t target the secondary market. The Biden administration held the door open for more hard-hitting moves if need be. 

Fyodor Lukyanov, a leading Moscow-based foreign policy expert, said while the Kremlin’s advice to Sullivan to leave for consultations stopped short of expulsion, it reflected Moscow’s dismay about the new sanctions. 

“If the political contacts have been reduced to zero, and economic ties never were close enough, why have so many people in the embassies?” Lukyanov said in a commentary. He predicted that ties will continue to deteriorate despite Biden’s offer to hold a summit. 

“During the past Cold War, the Soviet Union and the United States at least shared a certain mutual respect and a recognition of each other’s political legitimacy, and it’s no longer the case,” Lukyanov observed. 

“Each party sees the other as heading toward decay and lacking the moral and political right to behave as it does.” 

Related Stories

Children walk out of a building during the handover of orphaned children, whose parents were suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group, to a Russian delegation by Syrian Kurdish officials, in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli, April 18, 2021.
Extremism Watch
US-Backed Syrian Forces Hand Over 34 Children of IS Fighters to Russia 
Handover of children, between ages of three and 14, took place after meeting in city of Qamishli between local officials and Russian government delegation  
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 09:29 AM
FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, The U.S. Embassy with its national flag, seen behind a monument to…
Europe
Matching US Sanctions, Russia Expels 10 American Diplomats
Russia responds to US penalties
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 05:28 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Ambassador in Moscow Heads Home for Consultations

FILE PHOTO: U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow
COVID-19 Pandemic

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Under Further Scrutiny in US

Exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam's business district, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 20, 2021…
Race in America

US Jury Deliberates in Trial of Officer Charged with Killing George Floyd

The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis
USA

Despite Public Outcry, Convicting Police in US for Murder Remains Rare

Eileen Harris holds up a fist while protesters march near the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue after…
USA

Bigger Than 2014: US Calls Out Russian Military Buildup Along Ukraine Border

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, April 19, 2021.