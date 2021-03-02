USA

US Announces Sanctions on Russians for Role in Navalny Attack

By VOA News
Updated March 02, 2021 11:28 AM
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow
FILE - Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Feb 25, 2021.

The Biden administration Tuesday announced sanctions on several Russian individuals for what it says is their role in the attempted murder of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny.

The sanctions were being coordinated with the European Union, which already had imposed sanctions against a small number of Russian officials in connection with the Navalny case.

 “We’re sending a clear signal to Russia that there are consequences for the use of chemical weapons,” a senior administration official said.

Navalny was hospitalized in August after falling ill on a flight in Serbia. He was medically evacuated to Germany, where doctors determined he had been poisoned.  French, Swedish and German labs, as well the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, determined Navalny was exposed to the chemical nerve agent Novichok.  Russia denied any involvement in the matter.

Navalny returned to Russia early this year and was immediately arrested. He was sent to a prison outside of Moscow to serve a 2 ½ year sentence for violating the terms of his probation while convalescing in Germany.

The Biden administration has called for his release.

Related Stories

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 2, 2021.
Europe
Russian Court Sentences Alexei Navalny to 3.5 Years in Prison
With 10 months served under house arrest, the prominent Kremlin critic will now spend the next two years and eight months in a Russian penal colony
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 10:58 AM
RUSSIA-NOVALNY
Europe
Alexei Navalny Charged; Faces 10 Years in Prison
Investigators suspect Alexei Navalny of stealing up to $500,000 from timber company
Default Author Profile
By Jessica Golloher
Tue, 07/31/2012 - 10:06 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

FBI Director to Testify Before Congress for First Time About Capitol Riot

Christopher Wray, as FBI Director, testifying during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on …
USA

US Announces Sanctions on Russians for Role in Navalny Attack

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow
USA

Vaccinated Americans Hopeful But Still Wary

Mary Bailey, of New Orleans, receives a Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination from Doctor Areaine Johnson.
VOA News on Iran

Biden’s Iran Travel Ban Repeal Reignites Debate About Whether US Can Effectively Vet Iranians

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as…
Race in America

Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Americans Spiked by 150% in Major US Cities

A demonstrator wearing a face mask and holding a sign takes part in a rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, near…