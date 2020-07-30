USA

US Appeals Court to Rehear Arguments Over Ex-Trump Aide Flynn

By Reuters
July 30, 2020 01:01 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington, Dec. 18, 2018.
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington.

WASHINGTON - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to rehear arguments over whether the judge assigned to the criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, must grant a request to dismiss it.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said it would hold an oral argument in the politically charged criminal case on Aug. 11.

In a 2-1 decision on June 24, a three-judge panel of the same court ruled in favor of Flynn and the Trump administration and said U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington had to grant the Justice Department's motion to clear Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Sullivan asked the full court to reconsider the three-judge panel's ruling, saying the Justice Department's dropping of the Flynn case was unprecedented and had to be carefully scrutinized.

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington, Dec. 18, 2018.
USA
Appeals Court Orders Dismissal of Michael Flynn Prosecution 
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia says in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department's decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 11:43
From left, President Donald Trump and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned Feb. 13, 2017.
US Politics
Ex-Trump Aide Michael Flynn Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea
Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn has filed court papers to withdraw his guilty plea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 21:19
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
USA
Judge Sets New Sentencing Date For Michael Flynn
Federal judge sets a Dec. 18 sentencing date for President Trump's former national security adviser as a lawyer accuses federal prosecutors of 'egregious government misconduct’
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 13:33
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Appeals Court to Rehear Arguments Over Ex-Trump Aide Flynn

FILE - President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington, Dec. 18, 2018.
Economy & Business

US Economy Hit By Deepest Quarterly Plunge in 70 Years

FILE - In this July 13, 2020 file photo, a For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach,…
US Politics

Pelosi Mandates Masks in US House of Representatives

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at a press conference ahead of House votes on H.R. 7027.
2020 USA Votes

Trump Suggests Delaying US Presidential Election

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a tour of the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas, July 29.
Europe

Moscow Court Sentences Ex-US Marine to 9 Years in Prison

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting two police officers, stands inside a defendant's cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2020.