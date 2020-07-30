US Appeals Court to Rehear Arguments Over Ex-Trump Aide Flynn

WASHINGTON - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to rehear arguments over whether the judge assigned to the criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, must grant a request to dismiss it.



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said it would hold an oral argument in the politically charged criminal case on Aug. 11.



In a 2-1 decision on June 24, a three-judge panel of the same court ruled in favor of Flynn and the Trump administration and said U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington had to grant the Justice Department's motion to clear Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.



Sullivan asked the full court to reconsider the three-judge panel's ruling, saying the Justice Department's dropping of the Flynn case was unprecedented and had to be carefully scrutinized.